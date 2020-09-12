A driver caught with the gold wore jeans with special compartments. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs busts second case in a week involving HK$10 million in gold bars smuggled from mainland China
- Truck driver, 51, has wearing specially made waistband and jeans containing 20 gold bars, weighing about 20kg.
- The previous week officers discovered a bag of 20 gold bars in a compartment under the front passenger seat of a truck
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
