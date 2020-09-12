Hong Kong customs seized about 31kg of suspected liquid cocaine hidden in wine bottles at the airport on September 7. Photo: HandoutHong Kong customs seized about 31kg of suspected liquid cocaine hidden in wine bottles at the airport on September 7. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs officers seize more than 30kg of drugs in year’s largest airport bust

  • The suspected liquid cocaine, along with other drugs seized during a related arrest, has an estimated street value of HK$45 million
  • Officers find drugs concealed in red wine bottles shipped from the United States

Kanis Leung
Updated: 4:30pm, 12 Sep, 2020

