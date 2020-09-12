Saturday’s collision involved a street-cleaning vehicle and a route six KMB bus. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong bus crash injures at least 23 passengers, including two children
- Eleven ambulances on the scene in Sham Shui Po after collision involving street-cleaning vehicle and a double-decker bus
- They crashed on Saturday afternoon at the junction of Un Chau Street and Kweilin Street
