Police have issued an appeal for anyone with knowledge of Chan Yin-Lam’s death to step forward. Photo: HandoutPolice have issued an appeal for anyone with knowledge of Chan Yin-Lam’s death to step forward. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police issue fresh appeal over Chan Yin-lam’s death after inquest rules out suicide or homicide

  • Force urges those with knowledge of what happened to 15-year-old Hongkonger to break their silence
  • Coroner’s Court jury returned open verdict on Friday. Chan’s body found off Tseung Kwan O coast in September 2019

Christy Leung
Updated: 11:02pm, 12 Sep, 2020

