Police arrested two people involved in a stored value card scam. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest five in two separate fraud cases involving HK$2.4 million
- Two men and a woman held after they impersonated bank agents and tricked victims into thinking their loans were illegal or in breach of contract
- In a separate case, officers detain man, 29, and woman, 25, after they scammed convenience stores out of 93 stored value cards
