Police arrested two people involved in a stored value card scam. Photo: HandoutPolice arrested two people involved in a stored value card scam. Photo: Handout
Police arrested two people involved in a stored value card scam. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest five in two separate fraud cases involving HK$2.4 million

  • Two men and a woman held after they impersonated bank agents and tricked victims into thinking their loans were illegal or in breach of contract
  • In a separate case, officers detain man, 29, and woman, 25, after they scammed convenience stores out of 93 stored value cards

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 6:15pm, 13 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police arrested two people involved in a stored value card scam. Photo: HandoutPolice arrested two people involved in a stored value card scam. Photo: Handout
Police arrested two people involved in a stored value card scam. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE