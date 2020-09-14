The force attaches the utmost importance to the integrity of officers, a spokesman says. Photo: Warton LiThe force attaches the utmost importance to the integrity of officers, a spokesman says. Photo: Warton Li
The force attaches the utmost importance to the integrity of officers, a spokesman says. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer suspended after being charged with assaulting girlfriend during argument

  • Officer, 28, alleged to have assaulted his 29-year-old girlfriend in a flat in Sau Mau Ping on the morning of August 18
  • He was arrested last Monday and later charged with one count of common assault

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:57am, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The force attaches the utmost importance to the integrity of officers, a spokesman says. Photo: Warton LiThe force attaches the utmost importance to the integrity of officers, a spokesman says. Photo: Warton Li
The force attaches the utmost importance to the integrity of officers, a spokesman says. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE