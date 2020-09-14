The force attaches the utmost importance to the integrity of officers, a spokesman says. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police officer suspended after being charged with assaulting girlfriend during argument
- Officer, 28, alleged to have assaulted his 29-year-old girlfriend in a flat in Sau Mau Ping on the morning of August 18
- He was arrested last Monday and later charged with one count of common assault
Topic | Hong Kong police
