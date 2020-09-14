Customs officers have arrested five members of a Hong Kong family accused of money laundering. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong crime family arrested in HK$3 billion money-laundering investigation
- Parents and three children had 100 personal bank accounts between them, with officials looking into 6,000 suspicious transactions
- Owner of money exchange company who did HK$170 million worth of business with family also arrested
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Customs officers have arrested five members of a Hong Kong family accused of money laundering. Photo: Bloomberg