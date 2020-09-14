Illustration by Lau Ka-kuenIllustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong protests, national security law and the judiciary: Can the courts stay above the political fray and avoid growing accusations of bias?

  • The reassignment of a young magistrate is just the latest in a series of controversies drawing the courts into a tug of war over the city’s future
  • With complaints about judges piling up from both sides of the political aisle, Hong Kong’s judiciary finds itself treading an increasingly fine line

