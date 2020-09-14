Catherine Leung denies two counts of offering an advantage to an agent. Photo: Jonathan WongCatherine Leung denies two counts of offering an advantage to an agent. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Ex-JPMorgan banker offered job to son of a company chairman without vetting to help win IPO work, Hong Kong court told

  • Catherine Leung denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to two counts of offering an advantage to an agent
  • Prosecutors allege she had a corrupt purpose when she hired the son of Kerry Logistics Network chairman Ang Keng-lam as an analyst

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:37pm, 14 Sep, 2020

