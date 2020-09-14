Catherine Leung denies two counts of offering an advantage to an agent. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Ex-JPMorgan banker offered job to son of a company chairman without vetting to help win IPO work, Hong Kong court told
- Catherine Leung denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty to two counts of offering an advantage to an agent
- Prosecutors allege she had a corrupt purpose when she hired the son of Kerry Logistics Network chairman Ang Keng-lam as an analyst
Topic | Hong Kong courts
