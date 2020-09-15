Lawmaker Dennis Kwok was the subject of a private prosecution over his tenure leading a Legco house committee. Photo: Nora TamLawmaker Dennis Kwok was the subject of a private prosecution over his tenure leading a Legco house committee. Photo: Nora Tam
Lawmaker Dennis Kwok was the subject of a private prosecution over his tenure leading a Legco house committee. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong magistrate dismisses private prosecution case alleging misconduct by Civic Party’s Dennis Kwok in handling of Legco committee election

  • The case, brought by a local businessman, argued the opposition lawmaker paralysed Legislative Council operations over the course of 14 meetings
  • But the presiding magistrate ruled many of the issues at play, including points of order raised and which lawmakers spoke, were out of Kwok’s control

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:27pm, 15 Sep, 2020

