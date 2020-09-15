Riot police are deployed near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay during an anti-national security law protest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: independent police watchdog says high percentage of complaints withdrawn, dropped is ‘not ideal’
- Of the 98 cases reviewed so far by the Independent Police Complaints Council, 85 were either withdrawn or deemed not pursuable
- The council also raised concerns over recent instances of officers’ reliability in the witness box being called into question
Topic | Hong Kong police
