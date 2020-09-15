Activist Nathan Law outside the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong prosecutors seek arrest warrants for ‘absconded’ Nathan Law and fellow activist over banned June 4 vigil
- Both are among 26 opposition figures charged over the unauthorised assembly in Victoria Park this summer
- Law, a former lawmaker, left Hong Kong on June 27 before he was served with the summons
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
