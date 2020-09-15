Chief Inspector Wilson Fan speaks about the arrest of a production worker for TVB on Tuesday. Photo: FacebookChief Inspector Wilson Fan speaks about the arrest of a production worker for TVB on Tuesday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests: TVB employee arrested on suspicion of inciting attacks on company during last year’s unrest

  • Police say suspect had made ‘numerous’ posts online calling on people to damage the station’s equipment and harass its talent
  • The station’s journalists were targeted on multiple occasions by protesters last year for what they characterised as its pro-government slant

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:04pm, 15 Sep, 2020

