The German Swiss International School campus on The Peak. Photo: Xiaomei ChenThe German Swiss International School campus on The Peak. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The German Swiss International School campus on The Peak. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge alerts ministers to governance problems at prestigious international school

  • German Swiss International School has been engulfed in fierce debate over language requirements for board members
  • Remarking on an ‘intractable and unpleasant dispute’ over seats, High Court judge flags up his concerns to the government

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 12:11am, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The German Swiss International School campus on The Peak. Photo: Xiaomei ChenThe German Swiss International School campus on The Peak. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The German Swiss International School campus on The Peak. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE