A manhunt is under way after two Hong Kong police officers were sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li
Manhunt on for three suspects after Hong Kong police officers sprayed in face with unknown substance at roadblock checkpoint
- Trio still at-large fled on foot after attack in Tin Shui Wai, while car’s driver and front-seat passenger were arrested in vehicle after 300m pursuit
- The two officers were taken to Tuen Mun Hospital to have their eyes treated and examined
Topic | Crime
A manhunt is under way after two Hong Kong police officers were sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li