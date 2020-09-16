A manhunt is under way after two Hong Kong police officers were sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton LiA manhunt is under way after two Hong Kong police officers were sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li
A manhunt is under way after two Hong Kong police officers were sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid on Tuesday night. Photo: Warton Li
Manhunt on for three suspects after Hong Kong police officers sprayed in face with unknown substance at roadblock checkpoint

  • Trio still at-large fled on foot after attack in Tin Shui Wai, while car’s driver and front-seat passenger were arrested in vehicle after 300m pursuit
  • The two officers were taken to Tuen Mun Hospital to have their eyes treated and examined

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:23pm, 16 Sep, 2020

