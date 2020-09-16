Official figures show that the number of burglaries in the first half of this year jumped by 47.1 per cent to 1,156. Photo: Warton LiOfficial figures show that the number of burglaries in the first half of this year jumped by 47.1 per cent to 1,156. Photo: Warton Li
Official figures show that the number of burglaries in the first half of this year jumped by 47.1 per cent to 1,156. Photo: Warton Li
Mainland Chinese stamp collector robbed of HK$4 billion in valuables during raid on Hong Kong flat

  • Thief also takes calligraphy art by Mao Zedong and other revolutionary items from well-known collector’s flat in Yau Ma Tei
  • Victim Fu Chunxiao is a member of the Hong Kong Philatelic Society

Christy Leung
Updated: 5:12pm, 16 Sep, 2020

