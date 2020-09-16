Lee Sheung-chun (right) appears with his fiancée outside Sha Tin Court on Wednesday after he was acquitted of assaulting a police officer last year. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong pair accused of assaulting police acquitted after judge rules officers used ‘unnecessary’ force
- Magistrate rules officers needlessly resorted to physically restraining one defendant, inappropriately escalated verbal confrontation with another
- One defendant says he is considering pursuing private prosecution against officer
Topic | Hong Kong protests
