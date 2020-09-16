Law Kwok-wai leaves the District Court on Wednesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Friend hurt protecting Hong Kong activist Jimmy Sham during attack seeks leniency for two conspirators in plot
- Defence counsel reveals that Law Kwok-wai had approached him to say he did not want a heavy sentence for the defendants as he had forgiven them
- The pair, a 15-year-old boy and salesman Lo Kin-wa, 29, will be sentenced next Monday over attack carried out by two assailants still at large
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Law Kwok-wai leaves the District Court on Wednesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu