A woman was sentenced to 3 ½ years in jail on Wednesday for recruiting teenagers to steal back her mahjong losses. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman gets 42 months in prison for recruiting her son, his friends to steal back her mahjong losses

  • Magistrate says the severity of the woman’s sentence reflected the number of accomplices she recruited, and her role as mastermind of the scheme
  • Her son was among those sentenced to serve time in a juvenile facility over the incident

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:43pm, 16 Sep, 2020

