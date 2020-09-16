Catherine Leung was the head of Hong Kong investment banking. Photo: Jonathan WongCatherine Leung was the head of Hong Kong investment banking. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Catherine Leung was the head of Hong Kong investment banking. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former JPMorgan banker’s job offer to son of company chairman was not done in secret, Hong Kong court hears

  • Emails showed that Catherine Leung had told senior management about the younger man’s family and potential business interest involved: defence
  • She has pleaded not guilty to two counts of offering an advantage to an agent

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 10:41pm, 16 Sep, 2020

