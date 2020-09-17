The Court of Appeal has sent a Hong Kong teenager who admitted throwing petrol bombs to a detention centre, after prosecutors argued the original punishment was inadequate. Photo: Warton LiThe Court of Appeal has sent a Hong Kong teenager who admitted throwing petrol bombs to a detention centre, after prosecutors argued the original punishment was inadequate. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong teen who admitted throwing petrol bombs sent to detention centre, after Court of Appeal decides initial punishment wasn’t tough enough

  • 15-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to throwing three devices in January this year and was given 18 months’ probation
  • Magistrate who presided over original trial was subject of thousands of complaints over her conduct

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 10:46am, 17 Sep, 2020

