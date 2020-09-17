Tam Tak-chi arrives under escort at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: K. Y. ChengTam Tak-chi arrives under escort at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Tam Tak-chi arrives under escort at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi denied bail by the High Court in sedition case

  • Tam faces seven counts of uttering seditious words in cases linked to last year’s anti-government protests
  • Leading figure in localist group People Power first person charged under colonial-era law since city’s return to China in 1997

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:08pm, 17 Sep, 2020

