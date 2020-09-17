A tree collapsed and hit three vehicles on Pok Fu Lam Road near Pokfield Road on Thursday morning. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong motorcyclist killed in truck collision, and two men injured after 10-metre tree falls hitting three vehicles
- Man dies after becoming trapped under truck during incident in Mid-Levels
- Tree fall in Pok Fu Lam smashes windscreen on double-decker bus and minibus
