A tree collapsed and hit three vehicles on Pok Fu Lam Road near Pokfield Road on Thursday morning. Photo: FacebookA tree collapsed and hit three vehicles on Pok Fu Lam Road near Pokfield Road on Thursday morning. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong motorcyclist killed in truck collision, and two men injured after 10-metre tree falls hitting three vehicles

  • Man dies after becoming trapped under truck during incident in Mid-Levels
  • Tree fall in Pok Fu Lam smashes windscreen on double-decker bus and minibus

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:46pm, 17 Sep, 2020

