A District Court judge said an unlawful assembly on June 26 last year escalated into a riot when some radical protesters set upon a police officer. Photo: Warton LiA District Court judge said an unlawful assembly on June 26 last year escalated into a riot when some radical protesters set upon a police officer. Photo: Warton Li
A District Court judge said an unlawful assembly on June 26 last year escalated into a riot when some radical protesters set upon a police officer. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: construction worker found guilty of rioting during siege of police headquarters

  • Guilty verdict following trial for rioting is the first involving anti-government unrest that broke out last June
  • Shum Hiu-lun, 26, also convicted of common assault and failing surrender after attack on policeman

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 5:41pm, 17 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A District Court judge said an unlawful assembly on June 26 last year escalated into a riot when some radical protesters set upon a police officer. Photo: Warton LiA District Court judge said an unlawful assembly on June 26 last year escalated into a riot when some radical protesters set upon a police officer. Photo: Warton Li
A District Court judge said an unlawful assembly on June 26 last year escalated into a riot when some radical protesters set upon a police officer. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE