A District Court judge said an unlawful assembly on June 26 last year escalated into a riot when some radical protesters set upon a police officer. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: construction worker found guilty of rioting during siege of police headquarters
- Guilty verdict following trial for rioting is the first involving anti-government unrest that broke out last June
- Shum Hiu-lun, 26, also convicted of common assault and failing surrender after attack on policeman
