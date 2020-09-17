Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Court during his trial last month. Photo: Dickson LeeApple Daily founder Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Court during his trial last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s justice department to appeal ruling clearing media tycoon Jimmy Lai of intimidating reporter

  • Apple Daily founder, 72, was accused of verbally threatening a reporter in 2017 and saying he would get someone to ‘mess with him’
  • Magistrate May Chung had accepted the defence’s argument that the mogul had an ‘instinctive outburst’ when confronting the reporter

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:50pm, 17 Sep, 2020

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Court during his trial last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
