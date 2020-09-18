Spigelman, 74, was appointed as a non-permanent judge of Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal in 2013. Photo: Fairfax Media via Getty Images
Veteran Australian judge James Spigelman resigns from Hong Kong’s top court two years before end of term
- Chief executive office confirms revocation of his post on September 2, but states that no reason was given by judge
- Spigelman was chief justice of New South Wales from 1998 to 2011 and appointed as a non-permanent judge of city’s Court of Final Appeal in 2013
