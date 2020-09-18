The animals were found at a private housing estate near Sham Tseng in the New Territories on February 14. Photo: HandoutThe animals were found at a private housing estate near Sham Tseng in the New Territories on February 14. Photo: Handout
The animals were found at a private housing estate near Sham Tseng in the New Territories on February 14. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong school employing teacher suspected of hurling animals off building vows to investigate case

  • Pledge by Yu Chun Keung Memorial College No 2 in Pok Fu Lam comes after chorus of complaints from politicians and concern groups
  • Teacher handed himself over to police after the 30 animals were found on ground at private residential estate in February but authorities declined to prosecute

Updated: 6:27pm, 18 Sep, 2020

