Riot police at Prince Edward MTR station on August 31 last year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: court rejects teen’s bid for rail station’s CCTV footage to bolster personal injury lawsuit against police
- Secondary school student Lee Ka-chun claims he was only passing through the area when an officer struck his head with a baton
- He is seeking access to security camera footage showing the police operation, but judge denies request, calling it ‘fishing expedition’
