Hong Kong man jailed in Philippines for 40 years over drug charge loses final appeal

  • According to Hong Kong immigration records, Tang Lung-wai was not in the country when the offence occurred
  • Despite Hong Kong leader intervening with request to her Philippine counterpart for help, court allows conviction to stand

Christy Leung
Updated: 10:24pm, 18 Sep, 2020

Tang Lung-wai (right), 49, has been behind bars in the Philippines for 20 years. Photo: Raissa Robles
