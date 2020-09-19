Officers from the Customs and Excise Department and Marine Police launched a joint operation on Friday night. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs and police seize HK$2.5 million in smuggled goods, but suspects escape in speedboat
- Law enforcement officers spotted two vessels in waters off Lau Fau Shan
- Suspects left one boat behind and fled in direction of mainland China during incident late on Friday
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Officers from the Customs and Excise Department and Marine Police launched a joint operation on Friday night. Photo: Xiaomei Chen