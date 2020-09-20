A Friday raid by Hong Kong police resulted in the seizure of HK$23 million in illegal drugs packaged inside mislabelled barrels. Photo: Warton LiA Friday raid by Hong Kong police resulted in the seizure of HK$23 million in illegal drugs packaged inside mislabelled barrels. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police seize HK$23 million of ketamine hidden in barrels mislabelled as raw cosmetics materials in latest major drug bust

  • A 26-year-old man was arrested during the raid of a warehouse in a Kwun Tong industrial building; he now faces a potential life sentence
  • The process needed for extracting the narcotics from the more than 100kg of powder produces strong chemical reactions and dangerous poisonous gases

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 6:32pm, 20 Sep, 2020

A Friday raid by Hong Kong police resulted in the seizure of HK$23 million in illegal drugs packaged inside mislabelled barrels. Photo: Warton Li
