A Friday raid by Hong Kong police resulted in the seizure of HK$23 million in illegal drugs packaged inside mislabelled barrels. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police seize HK$23 million of ketamine hidden in barrels mislabelled as raw cosmetics materials in latest major drug bust
- A 26-year-old man was arrested during the raid of a warehouse in a Kwun Tong industrial building; he now faces a potential life sentence
- The process needed for extracting the narcotics from the more than 100kg of powder produces strong chemical reactions and dangerous poisonous gases
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
