Counterfeit mooncakes seized during a previous customs operation in Yuen Long. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Hang Heung bakery falls victim to mooncake counterfeiters ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival as shop marks 100th anniversary
- Second time the Hang Heung Cake Shop, founded in 1920, is targeted by bootleggers within three years
- Customs seizes hundreds of boxes holding counterfeit mooncakes in Yuen Long, arrests four people
Topic | Crime
Counterfeit mooncakes seized during a previous customs operation in Yuen Long. Photo: SCMP