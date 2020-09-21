Domestic helpers have long campaigned for the relaxation of a rule requiring them to stay with the households they work for. Photo: May TseDomestic helpers have long campaigned for the relaxation of a rule requiring them to stay with the households they work for. Photo: May Tse
Domestic helpers have long campaigned for the relaxation of a rule requiring them to stay with the households they work for. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong domestic helper loses Court of Appeal challenge against ‘live-in’ rule

  • Mandatory arrangement heightened risk of helpers being exploited, Nancy Almorin Lubiano argued in Court of Appeal
  • Judges side with the government, which said requirement was an essential feature of system and lifting it could be detrimental to Hong Kong

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:34pm, 21 Sep, 2020

