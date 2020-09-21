Defendant Li Lam-cheong, of the Taxi Drivers & Operators Association, appears at the Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho on Monday. Photo: Winson WongDefendant Li Lam-cheong, of the Taxi Drivers & Operators Association, appears at the Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Taxi association official in court over accusations of bribing five people to vote for Legco candidate in 2016

  • The defendant is accused of paying the five people HK$1,000 each to vote for a tech executive running to represent the IT sector
  • Two of the alleged recipients of the bribes are also facing charges

Jack Lau
