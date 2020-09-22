A 35-year-old Hong Kong man died just before 6am at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung. Phoro: Felix WongA 35-year-old Hong Kong man died just before 6am at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung. Phoro: Felix Wong
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong motorist killed after being thrown from car as it slammed into highway barrier

  • The 35-year-old man, believed not to be wearing a seat belt, was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries and declared dead just before 6am
  • His female passenger, 32, was trapped inside the vehicle and freed by firefighters who rushed to the scene

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:01pm, 22 Sep, 2020

