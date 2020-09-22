Reporters last year taking pictures of protesters outside the British consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: Rachel Cheung
Who qualifies as ‘media’ in Hong Kong? Police revising definition to only those from government-recognised press bodies
- Changes mean more limits on who can join official press briefings or access restricted areas, with freelancers expected to also come under hiring companies
- Insider says new internal guidelines to facilitate jobs of real reporters, following protest rows over fake press cards, obstruction of officers’ duties
Topic | Hong Kong police
