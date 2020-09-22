Reporters last year taking pictures of protesters outside the British consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: Rachel CheungReporters last year taking pictures of protesters outside the British consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: Rachel Cheung
Who qualifies as ‘media’ in Hong Kong? Police revising definition to only those from government-recognised press bodies

  • Changes mean more limits on who can join official press briefings or access restricted areas, with freelancers expected to also come under hiring companies
  • Insider says new internal guidelines to facilitate jobs of real reporters, following protest rows over fake press cards, obstruction of officers’ duties

Reporters last year taking pictures of protesters outside the British consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: Rachel CheungReporters last year taking pictures of protesters outside the British consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: Rachel Cheung
