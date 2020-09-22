The West Kowloon Law Courts in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix WongThe West Kowloon Law Courts in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: university student accused of blocking roads convicted based on his all-black outfit

  • Constable Wong Ka-ho, who arrested Chan Tung-shing, admitted he did not witness Chan committing any offence at the scene on November 13 last year
  • But Magistrate Norton Pang says Chan must have had taken part in the demonstrations because he wore the same colour as other protesters

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:56pm, 22 Sep, 2020

