The West Kowloon Law Courts in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: university student accused of blocking roads convicted based on his all-black outfit
- Constable Wong Ka-ho, who arrested Chan Tung-shing, admitted he did not witness Chan committing any offence at the scene on November 13 last year
- But Magistrate Norton Pang says Chan must have had taken part in the demonstrations because he wore the same colour as other protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
