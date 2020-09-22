Nancy Kissel, seen arriving at a 2017 court hearing, on Tuesday saw her attempt to appeal rejected by Hong Kong’s High Court. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong ‘milkshake murderer’ Nancy Kissel loses another appeal bid aimed at shifting life sentence to fixed term
- High Court Chief Justice Jeremy Poon rules 55-year-old’s team presented ‘mere regurgitation’ of previously rejected arguments
- The Michigan native, who drugged her banker husband before bludgeoning him to death in 2003, can still take matter to Court of Final Appeal
