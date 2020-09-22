Customs officials display 7.7kg of cocaine uncovered in an air cargo shipment last week. Photo: Felix WongCustoms officials display 7.7kg of cocaine uncovered in an air cargo shipment last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Customs officials display 7.7kg of cocaine uncovered in an air cargo shipment last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs finds 7.7kg of cocaine in shipment of biscuits after X-ray reveals sweets contained more than just chocolate

  • Officers find drugs in air cargo shipment from the Netherlands, arrest two suspects in connection with haul
  • Amount of drugs found in air cargo shipments up 127 per cent in first half of year

Topic |   Drugs
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:32pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs officials display 7.7kg of cocaine uncovered in an air cargo shipment last week. Photo: Felix WongCustoms officials display 7.7kg of cocaine uncovered in an air cargo shipment last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Customs officials display 7.7kg of cocaine uncovered in an air cargo shipment last week. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE