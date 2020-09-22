Customs officials display 7.7kg of cocaine uncovered in an air cargo shipment last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs finds 7.7kg of cocaine in shipment of biscuits after X-ray reveals sweets contained more than just chocolate
- Officers find drugs in air cargo shipment from the Netherlands, arrest two suspects in connection with haul
- Amount of drugs found in air cargo shipments up 127 per cent in first half of year
Topic | Drugs
Customs officials display 7.7kg of cocaine uncovered in an air cargo shipment last week. Photo: Felix Wong