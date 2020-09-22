The High Court’s chief judge ruled on Tuesday that rehabilitation must be balanced with other factors in sentencing young offenders. Photo: Warton Li
Rehabilitation must be balanced with punishment, deterrence, judge rules in review of case of teen who threw petrol bombs
- High Court chief judge finds teen’s original probation sentence was disproportionate to the severity of the arson charge
- The original magistrate in the case was swayed by her apparent high opinion of the youth when she chose to focus on rehabilitation, the ruling notes
Topic | Hong Kong courts
