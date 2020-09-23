Nothing should be done to undermine the rule of law in Hong Kong, the Law Society says. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s Law Society hits out at complaints against judiciary, says unfair and unfounded attacks cannot be tolerated
- The body, which has more than 11,000 members, says it has ‘full confidence in the independence and the role of the courts’
- Judiciary has frequently come under fire from both sides of political divide for rulings on cases related to the anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong courts
