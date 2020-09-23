Hong Kong customs has made its first-ever arrests for selling counterfeit goods via a live webcast on social media. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong customs has made its first-ever arrests for selling counterfeit goods via a live webcast on social media. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong customs makes first-ever arrests over sale of fake goods via live webcast

  • The pair, both aged 30, are accused of touting accessories bearing forged trademarks through live shows on social media
  • They have been released on bail, while officers are investigating the source of about 2,000 suspected fake items found in a Sha Tin flat

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:45pm, 23 Sep, 2020

