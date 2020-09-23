Police display evidence gathered after nine people were arrested on suspicion of seeking to defraud the city’s coronavirus relief fund. Photo: Hong Kong PolicePolice display evidence gathered after nine people were arrested on suspicion of seeking to defraud the city’s coronavirus relief fund. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Police display evidence gathered after nine people were arrested on suspicion of seeking to defraud the city’s coronavirus relief fund. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Nine arrested on suspicion of trying to defraud Hong Kong’s coronavirus relief scheme

  • The suspects are accused of attempting to take advantage of subsidies intended for retailers, party room operators, and massage and beauty parlours
  • Evidence suggests that some of the businesses cited in the suspects’ applications appear to have been fabricated

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:18pm, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police display evidence gathered after nine people were arrested on suspicion of seeking to defraud the city’s coronavirus relief fund. Photo: Hong Kong PolicePolice display evidence gathered after nine people were arrested on suspicion of seeking to defraud the city’s coronavirus relief fund. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Police display evidence gathered after nine people were arrested on suspicion of seeking to defraud the city’s coronavirus relief fund. Photo: Hong Kong Police
READ FULL ARTICLE