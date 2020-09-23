Police display evidence gathered after nine people were arrested on suspicion of seeking to defraud the city’s coronavirus relief fund. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Nine arrested on suspicion of trying to defraud Hong Kong’s coronavirus relief scheme
- The suspects are accused of attempting to take advantage of subsidies intended for retailers, party room operators, and massage and beauty parlours
- Evidence suggests that some of the businesses cited in the suspects’ applications appear to have been fabricated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Police display evidence gathered after nine people were arrested on suspicion of seeking to defraud the city’s coronavirus relief fund. Photo: Hong Kong Police