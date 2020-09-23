Appeal judges have ruled sentencing options must be examined after a magistrate made a mistake in a case involving the possession of petrol bomb materials. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: Court of Appeal rules magistrate made mistake when ordering probation for girl found with petrol bomb materials
- Appeal judges find Magistrate Kelly Shui should have called for reports to assess sentencing options
- Shui originally sentenced 16-year-old to 12 months’ probation after the girl was found with firebomb materials during last year’s protests
