Appeal judges have ruled sentencing options must be examined after a magistrate made a mistake in a case involving the possession of petrol bomb materials. Photo: Warton LiAppeal judges have ruled sentencing options must be examined after a magistrate made a mistake in a case involving the possession of petrol bomb materials. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: Court of Appeal rules magistrate made mistake when ordering probation for girl found with petrol bomb materials

  • Appeal judges find Magistrate Kelly Shui should have called for reports to assess sentencing options
  • Shui originally sentenced 16-year-old to 12 months’ probation after the girl was found with firebomb materials during last year’s protests

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:10pm, 23 Sep, 2020

