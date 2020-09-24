Press photographers surround Hong Kong riot police as they detain a protester at an anti-government rally last year. Photo: DPA
As Hong Kong police shift media guidelines, who will they recognise as journalists and what does it mean for those they do not?
- Local media associations and university journalism schools have decried revamped rules as a threat to the city’s press freedom
- But police point to numerous instances of ‘self-proclaimed’ reporters obstructing their work in the past year
Topic | Hong Kong police
Press photographers surround Hong Kong riot police as they detain a protester at an anti-government rally last year. Photo: DPA