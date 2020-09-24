Two riots broke out in New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin On July 14 last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: two men, teenager jailed for up to four years over mall riots where police officers ‘savagely’ attacked
- Case centred on violent clashes between police and more than 100 in shopping centre on July 14 last year, during which two riots broke out
- Two defendants, aged 51 and 24, each pleaded guilty to two counts of rioting while 17-year-old boy admitted to one count of same charge
Topic | Hong Kong courts
