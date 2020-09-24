Tens of thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay last year on October 1. Photo: Felix WongTens of thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay last year on October 1. Photo: Felix Wong
Tens of thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay last year on October 1. Photo: Felix Wong
Will there be a Hong Kong protest march on October 1? Organiser urges people to ‘use your own ways’ as police ban looms

  • Civil Human Rights Front is behind some of city’s biggest rallies in recent years, and claims authorities ‘not really listening’ to their application
  • Police source says freedom of assembly is not above the law, and organisers have to guarantee social-distancing in place

Ng Kang-chungChristy Leung
Updated: 8:52pm, 24 Sep, 2020

