A large group protesting a now-withdrawn extradition bill surrounds Hong Kong police headquarters on June 26, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: man gets four years’ jail for rioting, assaulting plain-clothes officer during police headquarters siege
- ‘Violence is violence’, judge says in sentencing 26-year-old Shum Hiu-lun for his actions during June 26, 2019, incident he calls ‘attack on the rule of law’
- Protesters that night sealed off access to the police facility, pelting the building with eggs and spraying ‘provocative and insulting’ slogans on its walls
Topic | Hong Kong protests
