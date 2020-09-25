A large group protesting a now-withdrawn extradition bill surrounds Hong Kong police headquarters on June 26, 2019. Photo: Dickson LeeA large group protesting a now-withdrawn extradition bill surrounds Hong Kong police headquarters on June 26, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man gets four years’ jail for rioting, assaulting plain-clothes officer during police headquarters siege

  • ‘Violence is violence’, judge says in sentencing 26-year-old Shum Hiu-lun for his actions during June 26, 2019, incident he calls ‘attack on the rule of law’
  • Protesters that night sealed off access to the police facility, pelting the building with eggs and spraying ‘provocative and insulting’ slogans on its walls

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:04pm, 25 Sep, 2020

