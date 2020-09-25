The heroin was hidden in packs of coconut powder. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Seven held as Hong Kong police seize HK$64 million worth of heroin hidden in coconut powder packs from Thailand
- Five men and two women, aged between 24 and 48, including the alleged mastermind of the syndicate and his wife, arrested
- Officers from narcotics bureau find about 41kg of suspected heroin in 600 coconut powder packs shipped from Thailand
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The heroin was hidden in packs of coconut powder. Photo: Xiaomei Chen