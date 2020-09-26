Polytechnic University freshman Lui Sai-yu, 23, is led from his home by police after it was raided on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police’s new national security unit threatened charges against mother, girlfriend to extract confession, lawyers say
- Engineering student Lui Sai-yu, 23, confessed to illegal weapons possession on Friday, the day after his arrest during a raid on his Fanling flat
- Police allegedly found a pepper ball launcher, two pepper ball magazines, 14 respirators, three gas mask filters and a bulletproof vest on the premises
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Polytechnic University freshman Lui Sai-yu, 23, is led from his home by police after it was raided on Thursday. Photo: Handout